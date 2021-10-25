Middle EastOffshoreShipyards

Lamprell secures rig conversion contract from BW Energy

Adis Ajdin October 25, 2021
United Arab Emirates-based fabricator Lamprell has been awarded a major rig conversion contract from BW Energy.

The scope of work involves the conversion of BWE’s Hibiscus Alpha jackup rig into an offshore production facility.

Christopher McDonald, Lamprell CEO, said: “Lamprell offers many decades of experience executing such work scopes and we look forward to working with our client to deliver a first-class asset safely over the coming months.”

This medium-sized project, which Lamprell defines as being worth between $6m and $50m, will be executed by the company’s oil & gas business unit. The project will commence immediately and is scheduled for completion in 2022.

