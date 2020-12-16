Langh Ship adds feeder boxship pair

Finnish owner Langh Ship has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of two 889 teu containerships from Germany’s Leonhardt & Blumberg.

The two vessels, 2009-built Charlotta (formerly Carat) and 2010-built Christina (formerly Ceres), have been integrated into the Langh fleet and been time chartered to CMA CGM. Christina is currently employed on the Gdynia-Tilbury line, while Charlotta is deployed in the Mediterranean.

According to VesselsValue, Langh Ship paid a total of around $8.4m for the pair.

Laura Langh-Lagerlöf, managing director of Langh Ship, said the charter to CMA CGM made the purchase of the two vessels possible.

“We are very happy to extend our collaboration with CMA CGM. Before this we already had two container vessels chartered to Containerships, which is owned by CMA CGM. The charter to CMA CGM for both new acquisitions was part of the package which made the investment possible,” Langh-Lagerlöf said, adding: “It feels like a rather good timing for the purchase of these vessels. The second hand prices are on a fairly low level, but at the same time freight rates seem to be on a rise even for vessels of feeder size.”

Langh Ship now has a fleet of seven vessels made up of three small bulkers and four feeder boxships.