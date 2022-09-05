Langh Ship inks deal in China for feeder boxship trio

Finnish owner Langh Ship has placed an order at PaxOcean Engineering Zhoushan for the construction of three feeder boxships. The 150 m long vessels have been developed by Langh Ship in collaboration with the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) to meet the IMO Tier III requirements for NOx-emissions.

The newbuilds will be equipped with biofuel-capable two-stroke, slow-speed main engines and hybrid scrubbers from Langh Ship’s sister company, Langh Tech. The vessels will have readiness for Langh Tech’s carbon capture system in combination with the scrubber, be prepared for shore power connection and a hybrid solution including batteries, and also sport a ballast water management system.

The family-owned business with headquarters in Pikis said it expects the first 1,200 teu vessel in the series to deliver in August 2024. The ships are optimised for carrying 45-foot containers both in the holds and on deck and will be built to Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A.

“In the European market we see a need for this type and size of container feeders,” said Laura Langh-Lagerlöf, managing director of Langh Ship. “By optimising the hull lines we managed to maximise the cargo capacity and in the same time minimise the energy consumption, still keeping a speed of 18 knots if needed. I am proud of our team who continuously stays at the front edge of the latest technical development, tests new innovations and even develops new solutions ourselves,” she added.

Langh Ship’s fleet currently consists of ten container and multipurpose vessels. In addition to the 1,200 teu trio, the company has three 7800 dwt multipurpose vessels on order at the Wuhu shipyard in China.