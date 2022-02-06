Lars Solbakken leaves Ocean Yield

Norwegian shipowner Ocean Yield’s long-serving chief executive officer Lars Solbakken has left the company. He will be replaced by Andreas Røde as the new CEO who joined Ocean Yield in 2017 and comes from the role of head of business development and M&A.

Before joining Ocean Yield in April 2012, Solbakken served as CEO of Norwegian Car Carriers from 2009 through March 2012. From 2006 to 2009 he served as CEO of Ship Finance Management and through that position, he also served as CEO of Ship Finance International.

Ocean Yield was acquired last year by US investment company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) in a deal worth around NOK7.2bn ($829.8m). As part of the organisational change, Eirik Eide will continue as a chief financial officer, Andreas Reklev will take on the role as a chief operating officer and Erik Hiller Holom will be appointed head of business development.