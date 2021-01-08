AsiaOffshoreShipyards

Larsen & Toubro awarded EPCIC contract by ONGC

Larsen & Toubro’s L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) has secured a contract from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for their new living quarter and revamp at the NQ Complex Project.

The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a new living quarter platform of 120 person capacity, bridge to the existing complex, and major revamping of existing process systems and facilities at the NQ Complex at ONGC’s Mumbai High Asset on the West Coast of India.

Subramanian Sarma, CEO and MD of LTHE, said, “We have been delivering several large and mega projects for ONGC over the past decade. Our world-class fabrication facilities at Hazira (West Coast) and Kattupalli (East Coast) enable us to maximize the local content, entirely supporting the Government’s’’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat Policy.”

