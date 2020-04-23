Lasse Kristoffersen talks digital and life post-coronavirus in the latest episode of the Maritime CEO Leader Series powered by Ocean Technologies Group.

The CEO of Norwegian shipping bluechip brand Torvald Klaveness maintained in the interview that shipping will continue to adapt to both the changes brought about by the current pandemic as well as the more swift adoption of technology by society at large. The Klaveness boss was adamant during the interview that coronavirus would not put globalisation on the backburner.

“I don’t think the world ever goes into reverse, it just finds different ways of going forward and globalisation is here for a reason and the reason is it is better for all,” Kristoffersen said from his home in Oslo.

On the physical trades, Kristoffersen said he did not foresee any fundamental changes beyond short-term demand changes.

The Norwegian’s cultural picks for Splash readers during the lockdown included the book Factfulness by Swedish statistician Hans Rosling and the Netflix TV series Fauda about the the Israel-Palestine conflict.

New episodes of the Maritime CEO Leader Series will air on this site and via social media every Tuesday and Thursday.