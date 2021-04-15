Last orders: Heineken gives its transport providers until 2040 to go carbon neutral

Another major shipper has today set its transport providers a deadline to ensure its supply chains are carbon neutral.

Dutch brewer Heineken has laid out plans to decarbonise its own production by 2030 and its full value chain by 2040.

Heineken also said today that by 2030 it aims to cut emissions by 30% across its entire value chain from a 2018 baseline. Its 2040 commitments make it the first global brewer to go for full carbon neutrality across its full value chain.

The Dutch brewer has been trying out many ways to slash its transport emissions in recent years. In June last year, for instance, it signed up to use Zero Emission Services (ZES), an enterprise aimed at making inland waterway shipping more sustainable. Heineken beer is set to be transported from its brewery in Zoeterwoude to Moerdijk on an emission-free barge developed by Wärtsilä, ING Bank, Engie, and the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Heineken is the latest in a series of big brand names to set carbon neutral targets for all its suppliers including transport providers.

Unilever, one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, was one of the first big names to get the ball rolling in this domain, announcing a pledge last June to reach net zero emissions for all its products by 2039.

Two months ago, Maersk, the world’s largest containerline, while detailing plans for the world’s first carbon neutral containership, said that around half of its 200 largest customers have set – or are in the process of setting – zero carbon targets for their supply chains, and the figure is on the rise.