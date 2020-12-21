AsiaOperations

Last refinery in the Philippines shutters

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 21, 2020
0 65 Less than a minute
Wikimapia

The last refinery working in the Philippines will close next month. Petron said the decision to close its loss-making 180,000 barrels a day refinery was a temporary one and it will reopen when market conditions improve. 

The closure will leave Philippines fully reliant on imports, with Shell permanently shutting its 110,000 barrels per day Batangas refinery in August.

The Philippines’ oil demand in 2019 was around 460,000 barrels per day according to data from Braemar ACM.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 21, 2020
0 65 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button