Last refinery in the Philippines shutters

The last refinery working in the Philippines will close next month. Petron said the decision to close its loss-making 180,000 barrels a day refinery was a temporary one and it will reopen when market conditions improve.

The closure will leave Philippines fully reliant on imports, with Shell permanently shutting its 110,000 barrels per day Batangas refinery in August.

The Philippines’ oil demand in 2019 was around 460,000 barrels per day according to data from Braemar ACM.