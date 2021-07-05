Latest court ruling puts Nobu Su back in the spotlight

A court ruling in the UK has left Nobu Su open to be pursued by creditors again as well as risking another spell in jail for the failed Taiwanese tycoon.

Su has been in legal limbo, stuck in the UK, since leaving prison in April last year. Su, the boss of TMT, once one of Asia’s largest shipowners, was jailed in March 2019 for 13 months. He has been in a long running court battle with Polys Haji-Ioannou, a Cypriot shipowner, over FFA deals that went sour back in 2008.