Latsco books VLGC pair in South Korea

Latsis company Latsco has booked an additional pair of very large gas carriers at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Ulsan for KRW252.8bn ($195m).

Clarksons identified the Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis led diversified owner as the “Oceanian” player behind the order Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the shipbuilding holding company of HHI, revealed in a regulatory filing last Friday.

The 87,000 cu m vessels will be delivered by May 2026, following two similar vessels ordered at HHI in December last year and due for delivery in the second half of 2025.