Latsco books VLGC pair in South Korea

Adis AjdinFebruary 20, 2023
Latsco

Latsis company Latsco has booked an additional pair of very large gas carriers at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Ulsan for KRW252.8bn ($195m).

Clarksons identified the Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis led diversified owner as the “Oceanian” player behind the order Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the shipbuilding holding company of HHI, revealed in a regulatory filing last Friday.

The 87,000 cu m vessels will be delivered by May 2026, following two similar vessels ordered at HHI in December last year and due for delivery in the second half of 2025.

