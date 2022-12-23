Latsco Shipping expands into containerships with two Japanese newbuilds

Latsis company Latsco Shipping has made a move into the container shipping sector with a pair of Japanese-built 2,000 teu vessels.

The Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis led diversified owner, traditionally linked to tankers and liquefied petroleum gas carriers, recently took delivery of the 2022-built Marla Tiger and Marla Bull from Imabari Shipbuilding.

“This is an important milestone for the company as it enters the containership segment while it also marks the company’s first newbuildings in Japan since the mid 1960’s,” Latsco said.

The scrubber-fitted vessels, equipped with the latest main electronic engines, will be managed in-house by Marla Shipmanagement, the dry bulk and container arm of the group.

The vessels are understood to have been initially ordered by Japan’s Shoei Kisen. Splash reported on the resale deal earlier in July.