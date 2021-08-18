Latvian freight forwarder enters the liner trades with new service to Poland

Fields, a Latvian freight forwarder, has debuted its first liner service. The Riga-headquartered firm is marketing its FDL1 service which connects Liepaja, Latvia’s third largest city, with Gdansk. The service is offered twice a week on the 297 teu Rix Lagoon .

“The ongoing cargo rush and the subsequent shortage of available vessel capacity has prompted Fields to establish its own feeder service,” analysts at Alphaliner noted in a new report.

Other freight forwarders around the world have decided to enter the liner trades this year on the back of the soaring freight rates and difficulties guaranteeing space on container carriers.