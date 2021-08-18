ContainersEurope

Latvian freight forwarder enters the liner trades with new service to Poland

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 18, 2021
Peter aus Holtenau / MarineTraffic

Fields, a Latvian freight forwarder, has debuted its first liner service. The Riga-headquartered firm is marketing its FDL1 service which connects Liepaja, Latvia’s third largest city, with Gdansk. The service is offered twice a week on the 297 teu Rix Lagoon.

“The ongoing cargo rush and the subsequent shortage of available vessel capacity has prompted Fields to establish its own feeder service,” analysts at Alphaliner noted in a new report.

Other freight forwarders around the world have decided to enter the liner trades this year on the back of the soaring freight rates and difficulties guaranteeing space on container carriers.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

