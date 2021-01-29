Launch of MOL Drybulk

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) is rebranding its sub-cape dry bulk segments. Last month Japan’s largest shipowner by fleet size announced it was going to lump all its bulk carriers, wood chip carriers and multipurpose vessels ranging in size from 10,000 to 100,000 dwt together into subsidiary Mitsui OSK Kinkai.

“The Dry Bulk transportation service that each business units have been providing to meet the requirements of their various customers will be improved to a higher level by maximizing the synergies from this reorganization,” MOL said in a release at the time.

The company today decided to rebrand the expanded division to MOL Drybulk, effective from April 1.

Kazuhiko Kikuchi is set to replace Kenichi Nagata at the newly rebranded division.