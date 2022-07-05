Lauritzen sells three Bulkers in the space of a month

The fleet sell-off by Copenhagen-based shipowner and operator Lauritzen Bulkers shows no sign of easing off, timing the market well, selling into a rising market. Splash understands Lauritzen has sold its third Japanese-built ship in the space of just four weeks.

Last week a ship called Eva Bulke was reported sold. This week a sister ship, the 10-year-old, 38,000 dwt Milau Bulker, has also been reported sold. Broker sources link Newport to both ships and they add a $46m price tag to the en bloc deal. Earlier in June, the similar aged Anne Mette Bulker was sold to Turkish account Devbulk. This ship has since been renamed Lady Sare.