Lauro’s offshore fleet sold

As part of an ongoing bankruptcy process, creditors will take all 10 platform supply vessels belonging to Hermitage Offshore Services, part of Emanuele Lauro-led Scorpio Group, in a deal worth $80m.

Meanwhile, Hermitage’s 11 crew vessels will be sold to an unaffiliated third party that submitted a successful bid of approximately $5.3m in cash, in aggregate.

Having sold two anchor handlers two months ago, the latest sales mean Lauro’s brief foray into offshore has come to an end with a complete fleet clear-out.

Hermitage filed for reorganisation under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code in the United States Bankruptcy Court in August.