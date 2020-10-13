EuropeOffshore

Lauro’s offshore fleet sold

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 13, 2020
0 86 Less than a minute
Hermitage Offshore

As part of an ongoing bankruptcy process, creditors will take all 10 platform supply vessels belonging to Hermitage Offshore Services, part of Emanuele Lauro-led Scorpio Group, in a deal worth $80m.

Meanwhile, Hermitage’s 11 crew vessels will be sold to an unaffiliated third party that submitted a successful bid of approximately $5.3m in cash, in aggregate.

Having sold two anchor handlers two months ago, the latest sales mean Lauro’s brief foray into offshore has come to an end with a complete fleet clear-out.

Hermitage filed for reorganisation under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code in the United States Bankruptcy Court in August.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close