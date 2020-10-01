EuropeOperationsRegulatory

Law change sees British seafarers guaranteed national minimum wage

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 1, 2020
UK seafarers will be guaranteed the national minimum wage thanks to new legislation coming into force today.

From Thursday a change to the law will mean that more than 10,000 British seafarers will receive pay protection equal to every other sector.

Until now, maritime had been the only sector in the UK that did not apply national minimum wage protection for workers. For workers aged 25 and over, the UK’s national minimum wage is set at £8.72 ($11.29) per hour.

The country’s new maritime minister, Robert Courts, commented: “This is just the start – our Maritime 2050 strategy clearly sets the vision to see a fairer global maritime industry and the UK is determined to lead by example.”

Courts took on the new ministerial role last month, replacing Kelly Tolhurst, who served for just seven months before being appointed minister for housing, communities and local government.

