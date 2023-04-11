Lawsuit claims US federal government violated regulations in approving Massachusetts offshore wind project

A Texas non-profit research institute that aims to promote free enterprise in Texas and the nation is acting on behalf of fishing companies in Massachusetts, a state 2,000 miles away, in a lawsuit that seeks to stop development of the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project. The Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) has named the US Department of the Interior, the US Department of Commerce, the US Department of Defense and other agencies and individuals as defendants in the suit.

The lawsuit, filed in December 2021, claims the defendants violated the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, and their respective rules and regulations. The plaintiffs are asking the court to “set aside the illegal lease issuance and the approval of the Construction and Operations Plan” for the project.

Among numerous claims, the lawsuit says: “Construction and operation of the Vineyard Wind project will disrupt and harm the ocean environment in the short and long term, likely decreasing marine populations due to physical construction, undersea noise, and electrical discharge.” It also indicates that the project lease “sits directly on designated critical habitat for the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale.”

An article in the Houston Chronicle this week quoted the TPPF’s executive director, Robert Henneke, as saying, “The full effects of these offshore wind farms is not fully known, but what we know is concerning. A federal court determination [that] this is unlawful would set precedent that would apply to all the other projects that are in progress.” Further, he said, the lawsuit is based on “the harm this project caused to our clients and lasting damage to oceans all around the United States.”

According to the article, the TPPF “has long advocated for oil and gas interests” and “has for years made a name for itself in Washington and Austin campaigning on conservative issues such as rolling back pollution laws.”

John Hocevar, director of Greenpeace USA’s oceans campaign, said the TPPF effort is “just a cynical disinformation campaign. It doesn’t seem to worry them that it’s not based in any kind of evidence.”

The Vineyard Wind 1 wind farm is scheduled to deliver its first power to the grid this year.