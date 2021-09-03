Leadership announced for Subsea 7 and OHT renewables tie-up

Subsea 7 has announced the proposed executive team for Seaway 7, the company resulting from the planned combination of its renewables business with Norwegian heavy lift and offshore wind installation vessel player OHT.

Seaway 7 will be led by Stuart Fitzgerald as chief executive officer. Fitzgerald has been executive vice president of alliances and strategy at Subsea 7 since 2019 and also holds the dual role of CEO for Subsea Integration Alliance.

The rest of the executive team includes Subsea 7 renewables executive vice president Steph McNeill as a chief operating officer, OHT CEO Torgeir E. Ramstad as the new EVP vessels and offshore resources, Harke Jan Meek will become Seaway 7’s chief commercial officer and Mark Hodgkinson its CFO.

Tom Jebsen, the current CFO of OHT, will continue in the company as a member of Hodgkinson’s team supporting integration activities and ongoing operations.

The combined company will be based in Oslo, employ around 600 people, and have an active fleet of ten vessels and two further foundation and turbine installation vessels under construction – expected for delivery in 2022 and 2023. Subsea 7 will own 72% and OHT’s shareholders 28% of Seaway 7.