Leadership change at Global Container Terminals

Doron Grosman has resigned as president and CEO of North American port operator GCT Global Container Terminals. He had been with the company since 2017.

Eric Waltz and John Atkins have assumed joint leadership of GCT, reporting directly to the GCT board of directors. GCT USA will continue to be led by John Atkins, and GCT Canada will continue to be led by Eric Waltz.

Headquartered in Vancouver, GCT operates terminals in two principal North American ports. Through GCT USA on the east coast, the company operates two facilities: GCT New York in Staten Island, NY, and GCT Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ. On the west coast, GCT Canada operates two gateway terminals: GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport in Vancouver and Delta, BC.