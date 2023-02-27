Leadership change at PXGEO

Peter Zickerman’s marine geophysical service provider PXGEO has appointed Tony Bowman as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Bowman, a former Schlumberger executive, will take the helm on April 3, 2023, replacing Duncan Eley, who decided to resign and leave the company.

During his almost 30-year tenure with Schlumberger, Bowman held a number of senior roles, including president of WesternGeco, which operated a substantial fleet of offshore seismic vessels, and president of Schlumberger Information Solutions.

In addition to the CEO switch, PXGEO’s founder, Zickerman, a current director, has been appointed executive chairman of the board, which has also welcomed Christopher Mallon as an independent director. Zickerman will also serve as interim CEO until Bowman takes over.

The leadership changes come as PXGEO looks to “execute an accelerated growth strategy through the delivery of advanced technological innovation,” which includes the deployment of proprietary hovering autonomous underwater vehicles for ocean bottom node handling; innovation around hybrid acquisition techniques; streamlining the pool of deepwater nodes to operate with longer dive times in deeper waters; and production of shallow water nodes.