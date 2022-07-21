Leak causes 35,000-gallon diesel spill off The Bahamas

Platform supply vessel Arabian has leaked about 35,000 gallons of diesel while discharging fuel on July 20 off the coast of Great Exuma, a resort island of The Bahamas. The vessel’s crew found the leak and used absorbent pads and containment buoys to recover as much diesel as they could.

“Fuel recovery procedures remain ongoing, led by owners of the MT Arabian,” said Bahamas-based Sun Oil in a statement. The company has activated its crisis management protocol, which “begins with the fact that the managing director of Sun Oil, Clinton Rolle, has assumed personal responsibility for providing leadership in supporting the efforts of the MT Arabian. So whatever resources we have, we are making them available to this effort,” said Sun Oil Chairman Sir Franklyn Wilson. “At this stage, our highest priority is the cleanup.” He added that the accident will not cause a diesel shortage on the island.

The country’s acting prime minister, Chester Cooper, said: “I am … advised that all of the agencies of government are deployed to mitigate the matter. We are happy that it is contained or appears to be contained.”