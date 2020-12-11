Middle EastPorts and Logistics

Lebanon’s prime minister charged in connection with deadly port blast

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 11, 2020
Lebanon’s lead investigator into the massive port explosion that rocked Beirut on August 4 has charged outgoing prime minister Hassan Diab and three ex-ministers with negligence.

The four were charged with “negligence and causing death to hundreds and injuries to thousands more” in the first such official indictment against a prime minister in office in Lebanese history.

After the blast, it emerged top security officials and politicians had known for years about hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser poorly stored at the port.

The ammonium nitrate triggered an explosion, killing more than 200 people and injuring thousands.

The huge explosion left a 43 m deep crater where the warehouse that housed the dangerous chemical used to exist.

Insurers are bracing for a bill from the Beirut port blast similar to the $3bn hit they took in the wake of the Tianjin Port explosions five years ago.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

