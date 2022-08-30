Let’s reinvent ourselves to get talent and capital

So that’s summer over once more. Let’s hope you are returning recharged and refreshed. As we predicted before the break, we are returning to find things looking pretty uncertain as we start the glide path into the end of the year, and as usual global events are tearing up any earlier forecasts. Capesize rates back below operating costs and VLCC rates predicted to hit six figures was not the poolside banter before shipping broke up for the holidays at Posidonia, but that’s where we find ourselve...