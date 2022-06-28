Ley Hoon Quah receives France’s highest honour

Ley Hoon Quah, the chief executive of the Maritime & Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore, has been awarded France’s highest honour, becoming a Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur, in further evidence of the extremely close maritime ties between the two republics.

The award was presented by Marc Abensour, the French ambassador to Singapore, who praised the MPA boss for her work during the covid pandemic as well as for driving the whole of maritime Singapore forward during her tenure.

“Through her role as chief executive at MPA, Ms Quah deployed considerable efforts to make Singapore, through its port, a key facilitator towards decarbonisation and digitalisation and built partnerships for an inclusive transition to a cleaner maritime industry,” Abensour said.

Singapore has bolstered maritime ties with France a great deal of late, most notably through the signing last year of a memorandum of understanding with Direction des Affaires Maritimes for cooperation in the maritime field and the formation of the Singapore-France Steering Committee, jointly chaired by the MPA and the French Embassy.

The MPA has also continued to support French shipping and maritime services companies in their operations, most notably CMA CGM, and embarked on new industry collaborations with France.