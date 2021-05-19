Operations

Liberia celebrates passing the 200m gt mark

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 20, 2021
The Liberian Registry passed the 200m gt mark, cementing its position as the second largest flag in the world after Panama.

Alfonso Castillero, chief operating officer of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), commented, “This historic milestone, and rapid growth of the Liberian Registry over the course of the past two years is a testament not only to the quality of service and responsiveness provided by the Liberian Registry, but to the trust placed in the Liberian Registry by a majority of the world’s quality shipowners and operators.”

The Liberian flag registered 524 ships in 2020 and 276 ships have been registered to date in 2021, of which 28% were newbuilding deliveries.

