Liberia celebrates QUALSHIP 21 status

The Liberian Registry has been awarded QUALSHIP 21 status for 2022-2023 by the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG). The QS21program recognises vessels and flag states which have successfully met specified safety and quality requirements and regulations when calling at ports in the United States.

Alfonso Castillero, chief operating officer of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), claimed that over the past year Liberia has outperformed all the other major flags in the United States with the fewest detentions amongst the top three flag states.

To qualify for QS21, flag administrations must have a three-year Port State Control (PSC) detention ratio of less than 1% and be credited with 10+ PSC exams per year for the last three years. QS21 status brings advantages to vessels visiting the US.