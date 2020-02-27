Home Sector Operations Liberian Registry appoints Hege Solstad to head new Norway office February 27th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Operations

The Liberian Registry has opened a new full-service office in Oslo, its fourth new office opened since the beginning of 2019.

Hege Solstad has been appointed as general manager of the new office, located in downtown Oslo. Solstad brings with her nearly 30 years of experience in the maritime industry, most recently with Wilhelmsen Ships Service based in Singapore as regional director for Asia Pacific

Alfonso Castillero, chief operating officer of Liberian Registry, commented: “We have been very fortunate to experience rapid growth with Norwegian owners. As part of our commitment to providing only the best and fastest support and service to our clients, we are excited to open our full-service office in Oslo this month. Further, we are thrilled to have Hege joining us; her experience and stellar reputation will be a tremendous asset to the registry.”