Liberian Registry becomes the world’s largest tanker flag

The Liberian Registry is now the world’s largest tanker flag. With the recent addition of 2.7m gt of new tankers, the Liberian tanker fleet now stands at 57.4m gt according to data from Clarksons, making Liberia the world’s leading tanker flag in terms of gross tonnage. Overall, the flag has recently passed the 200m gt mark

Benson Peretti, executive vice president at the registry, commented: “We have been able to appeal to tanker owners specifically, not just due to our cost-advantages, but thanks in large part to our continuously improving safety rankings; our detention prevention program; and our global network of 24/7 localised support. What is also so encouraging about this development is in the type of technologically advanced and fuel efficient vessels we have been registering.”