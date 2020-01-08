Home Sector Tech Liberian Registry harnesses technology to cut ship registration times in half January 9th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Operations, Tech

Liberian Registry, the world’s second largest flag, has unveiled a new Expedited Registration Process (ERP), that streamlines the registration of vessels.

The new process cuts in half the time taken to register a ship, which the registry says makes its competitors obsolete.

Alfonso Castillero, COO of the Liberian Registry, says: “This is a reduction of 50% of our registration time; time is important and we want to offer simpler and faster solutions than our obsolete competitors. With the data we have collected accompanied by our software, we don’t need to burden our clients by asking for the same information twice.”

Chief Registrar of the Liberian Registry, Greg Maj, explains that vessel vetting is done electronically and within minutes, while all supporting documents are now accepted in E-form prior to registration and post-closing. Additonally, class documents are no longer required at initial registration for most ROs, as the data is already automatically exchanged.