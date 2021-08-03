Libra Consortium makes final investment decision on Mero 4

The Libra Consortium has made the final investment decision (FID) for the contracting of the floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) Mero 4, to be installed in the Mero field, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin.

The Consortium operates production in the Libra block 170 km south of Rio de Janeiro, led by Petrobras – with a 40% stake – in partnership with Shell Brasil (20%), TotalEnergies (20%), CNPC (10%) and CNOOC Limited (10%).

The FPSO will be the fourth platform in the Mero field. Each of the platform ships – Mero 1, Mero 2, Mero 3 and now Mero 4 – will have a processing capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day. The FPSO Pioneiro de Libra (with a production capacity of 50,000 barrels of oil per day) has been in operation in Mero since 2017 and is a key source of information for the Libra Consortium to continue development and optimize the productivity of the field, reservoir and wells.

“A replica of the previous FPSOs contracted for the Brazilian pre-salt, Mero 4 is the result of the Libra Consortium’s partnership and integration work to streamline and make our processes more efficient,” said Wael Sawan, Director of Upstream at Royal Dutch Shell.

Petrobras signed a letter of intent with SBM Offshore for the charter and provision of services for the FPSO to be installed at Mero 4.