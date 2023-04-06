Lidl and Kaufland sign up for offshore wind power

Lidl and Kaufland have signed a power purchase agreement with RWE to procure electricity from the Kaskasi offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Under a 10-year deal, retail divisions of the Schwarz Group will offtake roughly 250 GWh of renewable energy per year starting in 2028.

The 342 MW Kaskasi is located 35 km off the shore of the German island of Heligoland. It has been operating since December last year and features 38 Simens Gamesa wind turbines, three of which can be recycled at the end of their service lives.

Schwarz Group companies have been procuring the majority of their electricity, as well as other energy, from renewable sources since 2022, with the aim to cut CO2 emissions by up to 55% by 2030.

In September 2021, another German food retailer with a goal of becoming climate neutral by 2040, REWE, signed up for 100 MW of green electricity from Ørsted’s 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm, which is set to become operational in 2025. The deal, which equals the power consumption of about 1,500 REWE stores, was at the time the company’s largest renewable energy offtake agreement.