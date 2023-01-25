ContainersEurope

Liner alliances up in the air as MSC and Maersk give separation notice

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 25, 2023
0 5,082 1 minute read
Denys Yelmanov

Liner shipping is ready for an immense scrap as it braces for a downturn with the fabric of its alliance structure now under severe strain.

Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), the world’s two largest containerlines, have confirmed widespread rumours, announcing today they have mutually agreed to terminate, effective January 2025, the 2M alliance, one of the three major global groupings on the main east-west trades.

In a joint statement, Vincent Clerc, the new CEO of A. P. Moller – Maersk, and Soren Toft, MSC’s CEO, said: “MSC and Maersk recognise that much has changed since the two companies signed the 10-year agreement in 2015. Discontinuing the 2M alliance paves the way for both companies to continue to pursue their individual strategies.”

Both liners enjoy fleets in excess of 4m teu, far larger than their rivals, with MSC on track to have a fleet in excess of 5m teu soon.

Commenting via LinkedIn, former Maersk employee, Lars Jensen, who now heads up consultancy Vespucci Maritime, suggested today’s news is only the beginning of a re-shaping of the alliance constellations on the major east-west trades.

“This will change the competitive dynamics on the major east-west trades for all major carriers, and clearly all carriers will take a close look at which threats and opportunities this will bring forth,” Jensen wrote, saying today’s joint announcement from Copenhagen and Geneva should be seen as the “first domino” of many to fall over in the next couple of years.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 25, 2023
0 5,082 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button