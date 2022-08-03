Port congestion spurs liner share rally, large-caps proliferate

The majority of container shares have risen between 15% and 40% since early July when the first week saw a general bottoming out in stock values after the previous slide.

Many container carriers have posted stunning results in recent weeks, hiking full year forecasts as the sector heads for another record year of earnings.

In order of largest market capitalisation, the six liner large-caps are Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk, Cosco, Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai, with Alphaliner tipping South Korea’s HMM and Hong Kong-based SITC to join the ranks soon. Large-cap refers to a company with a market capitalisation value of more than $10bn.