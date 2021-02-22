Liner operations disrupted in Myanmar

The continuous social upheaval in Myanmar has disrupted the liner operations at the country’s ports, causing service suspensions and delays.

German containerline Hapag Lloyd has announced a decision to temporarily suspend cargo bookings into Myanmar as the political situation in the Southeast Asian country intensifies.

According to the company, the continuous daily protests in Myanmar have greatly disrupted the port and logistics operations in the country.

“Operationally, the terminals in Myanmar are close to full capacity and feeder services, road transportation is limited, and with a number of factories and depots working with a skeleton labour force,” Hapag Lloyd said in a notice to customers.

For those shipments already on the water, the company will deliver them as planned but delays are to be expected.

“We are monitoring the situation closely on a daily basis and will update all once the situation improves,” the company added.

Other lines are evaluating their positions in Myanmar. A spokesperson for Maersk in Copenhagen told Splash: “While the operational situation in the ports continues to deteriorate, we currently continue to accept bookings into Myanmar. We evaluate the situation on a continuous basis.”

French containerline CMA CGM has stopped freight payment in Myanmar temporarily.

“Due to current situation in Myanmar, we will stop freight payment in Myanmar temporarily and would encourage customers to settle freight payment overseas with immediate effect,” CMA CGM said in a notice.

Earlier this month, a military coup fuelled by allegations of electoral fraud led to the removal and arrest of Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior government leaders. Since then, tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Myanmar’s major cities, joining anti-coup protests.