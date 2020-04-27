Home Sector Containers Liners enter ‘peak pandemic’ period April 27th, 2020 Sam Chambers Containers

Copenhagen-based container analysis firm Sea-Intelligence has warned liners to brace for “peak pandemic impact” over the next month, starting today.

The coming five weeks see the largest amount of capacity blanked on the main trade lanes, something that was flagged up earlier in the month by Rodolphe Saade, the head of French containerline CMA CGM. For Asia to the east coast of South America, Sea-Intelligence has tallied as much as 59% capacity removal.

As of yesterday, Sea-Intelligence has tracked 456 blank sailings as a consequence of the pandemic. For the Asia-Europe and transpacific trades alone, the amount of removed weekly carrying capacity increased by 300,000 teu last week to 3.4m teu.

Sea-Intelligence also warned in its latest Sunday Spotlight report that due to the multitude of blank sailings, liner shipping is now entering into a period where the export of full and empty containers from Europe to Asia will in certain weeks exceed the carrying capacity. Transpacific backhaul capacity is also tightening, but not to the same extent as Europe-Asia.

Splash readers in an ongoing poll suggest the container shipping segment will be the hardest hit of all shipping sectors, but also is likely to enjoy the quickest and sharpest rebound once the coronavirus recedes.