Liquid carbon dioxide transport project launched in Gothenburg

Sweden has announced a plan to build common infrastructure for the transportation of liquid carbon dioxide extracted through carbon capture technologies at Port of Gothenburg.

The project named CinfraCap is a unique collaborative venture between Swedish companies including Göteborg Energi, Nordion Energi, Preem, St1, Renova, and Gothenburg Port Authority.

“We must speed up the process if we are to achieve our climate goals and collaboration is the best way forward. We expect to be able to transport two million tonnes of captured carbon dioxide per year from our quayside facility and to do so we must have an efficient infrastructure,” said Elvir Dzanic, Gothenburg Port Authority

A collaboration agreement has been signed by all the parties involved, and the Swedish Energy Agency climate initiative Industrial Evolution has agreed to cover half the cost of funding a prestudy, which is being conducted by the consulting company COWI and expected to be completed in first quarter of 2021.

According to Port of Gothenburg, the aim behind CinfraCap is to produce a more comprehensive picture of the logistics chain required to transport captured carbon dioxide from different industrial facilities in western Sweden – from liquefication and intermediate storage, through to distribution to ships and onward transport to the repository site.

“We are starting up CinfraCap in western Sweden although the ultimate aim is to share our experience and the business model behind the carbon capture infrastructure with the rest of Sweden and the world. We are joining forces with other partners to ensure the requisite resources are in place to rapidly reduce the climate impact of companies and contribute to a sustainable future,” said Karin Lundqvist, Business developer, Preem AB.