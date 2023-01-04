EuropePorts and LogisticsTech

Lisbon port hit by cyber attack

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 4, 2023
The website of the Port of Lisbon is still down, 10 days after Portugal’s third-largest port was hit by a cyber attack on Christmas Day.

Hackers at LockBit have claimed its ransomware has taken down the port’s website and internal computer systems, and are demanding $1.5m be paid before January 18 or else it will leak many files and data it has stolen.

The attack is the latest in a series of cyber attacks on ports across Europe over the past year.

