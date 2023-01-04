Lisbon port hit by cyber attack

The website of the Port of Lisbon is still down, 10 days after Portugal’s third-largest port was hit by a cyber attack on Christmas Day.

Hackers at LockBit have claimed its ransomware has taken down the port’s website and internal computer systems, and are demanding $1.5m be paid before January 18 or else it will leak many files and data it has stolen.

The attack is the latest in a series of cyber attacks on ports across Europe over the past year.