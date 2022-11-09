Liverpool port strike called off as union backs pay deal

A pay dispute between nearly 600 dockworkers at the port of Liverpool and port operator Peel Ports may be over.

The second largest port group in the UK, Peel Ports said it had reached an agreement with trade union Unite over the dispute which has already seen three walkouts.

Workers went back to work this week following a two-week strike. The first two-week walkout took place on September 19, followed by a second one-week strike which ended on October 17.

The strike planned for November 14 will be postponed, Peel Ports said, adding the new deal would be “fully recommended” to union members and put to a vote later in the week.

The terms and conditions of the proposed offer have not yet been disclosed.