Livestock carrier goes missing with 43 crew onboard

Japan’s coastguard is searching for 2002-built livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 after receiving a distress call from the vessel early this morning.

The livestock carrier had 43 crew members onboard and is likely to be loaded with livestock. It was headed from Napier, New Zealand to Tangshan, China when it ran into trouble in the East China Sea.

At the time of the distress call, it was around 185km off Amami Oshima, and likely encountered bad weather caused by Typhoon Maysak

Both aerial searches and four coastguard vessels could not locate the vessel, and all communication has been lost.

According to Equasis, the vessel is owned by Jordan-based livestock company Hijazi & Ghosheh Co. and was previously named Rahmeh.