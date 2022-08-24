LLOG moves Salamanca development forward

GATE Energy, a Houston-based engineering, commissioning and field services firm, has been awarded the commissioning management and execution contract for LLOG Exploration Company’s Salamanca development. LLOG is a privately owned exploration and production company headquartered in Louisiana and focused on the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The scope of the work includes pre-commissioning and commissioning planning and execution at both the onshore fabrication site and offshore. The GATE commissioning team will also support initial startup activities offshore.

The Salamanca FPS will be located in Block 689 of the Keathley Canyon in the Gulf of Mexico to tap into the Leon and Castile discoveries. The deepwater platform will sit in approximately 6,400 ft, capable of producing 60,000 BOPD, 25,000 BWPD, and 40 MMSCFD of natural gas.