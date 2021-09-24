EuropeTech

Lloyd’s Register acquires data intelligence firm

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 24, 2021
British class society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has acquired GreenSteam, a marine data intelligence company specialising in improving vessel efficiency through machine learning.

The acquisition will be integrated and managed by i4 Insight, a subsidiary of Lloyd’s Register. i4 Insight, part of LR’s Maritime Performance Services business, is a digital platform that allows shipowners, operators and charterers to access insights on vessel performance and fuel consumption across their fleets.

The new acquisition will see GreenSteam’s array of machine learning services, from fouling analysis and trim planning, to its dynamic trim and speed optimisers, fully integrated with the i4 Insight platform.

Nick Brown (pictured), LR CEO, said: “We want to help clients drive growth and solve complex problems through human expertise, integrated software solutions and the right insights from data. When certainty is scarce, a trusted advisor is vital, which is why Lloyd’s Register is expanding its portfolio of fleet management and fleet optimisation services.”

