Lloyd’s Register acquires OneOcean 

British class society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has acquired maritime digital solutions company OneOcean from Equistone Partners Europe for an undisclosed sum.

LR said the addition of OneOcean, which is expected to be complete by the end of the summer, will expand and considerably complement its existing digital solutions, including fleet management and vessel performance and optimisation portfolios.

LR Group CEO, Nick Brown, commented: “The acquisition of OneOcean propels LR to the position of a leading digital player in the maritime industry enabling clients to make better commercial day-to-day decisions, reducing risks, improving operational efficiencies and critically meeting complex maritime regulatory requirements. We recognise that there has never been a more pressing need for specialist maritime advisers to guide and support clients through the fundamental changes they face, helping to define the route to compliance, operational efficiency, sustainability and competitive agility. With this acquisition, LR will be an even more valuable partner to our clients.”

OneOcean solutions are currently used by more than 16,000 vessels. The London-based company was created by the merger of ChartCo, in which Equistone first invested in 2016, and Marine Press in 2019. With Equistone’s support, OneOcean has changed and grown rapidly, with four acquisitions, two divestments, a merger and a complete cultural change from product distributor to leading software solutions provider.

Martin Taylor, CEO of OneOcean, added: “OneOcean has grown phenomenally over the last 20 years to be a clear market leader, now joining the LR family provides a fantastic home for the next chapter of growth. Together we have the scale, reputation and expertise – combining both digital and advisory capabilities – to meet the challenges faced by the industry. This is an exciting move for OneOcean, LR and the wider maritime community.”