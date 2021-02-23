EuropeOperations

Lloyd’s Register unveils new marine & offshore leadership team

Lloyd’s Register (LR) chief executive officer Nick Brown has unveiled his new leadership team for the classification society’s marine & offshore division.

Mark Darley has been appointed business director, marine & offshore, and will lead the division. Darley is a naval architect and has been with LR for more than 20 years.

Additionally, Andy McKeran has been named as business director, maritime performance services, and Philippa Charlton named as chief marketing officer.

Commenting on the appointments, Brown said: “LR recognises that maritime stakeholders must rise to the demands of changing technology and the drive to decarbonise our industry. With these three key leadership appointments, combining years of sector and functional knowledge and expertise, we can help our clients address these challenges, working as a trusted advisor and supporting them with the significant investment decisions we must all make in the decade ahead”.

Brown took over as group chief executive of LR at the beginning of the year, replacing Alastair Marsh.

