LNG carrier crew member kidnapped in Equatorial Guinea

The 2003-built 138,000 cu m LNG carrier Methane Princess , owned by Golar LNG Partners, was boarded by pirates on Saturday while at anchor off Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

According to an intelligence report by maritime security consultancy Dryad Global, the vessel was attacked shortly after breaking off loading operations and while most crew members were able to retreat to the citadel, two Filipino crew were on the jetty and both were taken hostage. One of the two hostages jumped off of the pirate’s boat and was later rescued but sustained injuries.

The Equatorial Guinea Navy was on the scene within 35-40 minutes after the incident happened.

This latest incident is understood to be the 20th recorded kidnapping event in the Gulf of Guinea this year. Attacks involving LNG carriers remain rare.

“Despite larger numbers of kidnapped personnel across the first half of 2020 the current trend indicates that incidents of kidnapping and numbers of kidnapped personnel are tracking below the same time period in 2019. Incident volumes have historically increased between September and December as maritime conditions improve,” Dryad Global said.