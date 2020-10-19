EnvironmentEurope

LNG champion GTT buys top French green hydrogen producer

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 19, 2020
0 150 Less than a minute

In a sign of changing fuel demands, Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), the French manufacturer of the world’s most in demand membrane containment systems for liquefied natural gas carriers, is buying out one of the country’s top hydrogen producers.

GTT has bought Areva H2Gen, a company specialising in PEM electrolysis to produce green hydrogen. No price for the acquisition has been revealed.

GTT today described green hydrogen in a release as a “crucial component of the energy mix for the next decades”.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close