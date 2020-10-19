LNG champion GTT buys top French green hydrogen producer

In a sign of changing fuel demands, Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), the French manufacturer of the world’s most in demand membrane containment systems for liquefied natural gas carriers, is buying out one of the country’s top hydrogen producers.

GTT has bought Areva H2Gen, a company specialising in PEM electrolysis to produce green hydrogen. No price for the acquisition has been revealed.

GTT today described green hydrogen in a release as a “crucial component of the energy mix for the next decades”.