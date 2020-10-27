LNG spot rates leap

Spot rates for most LNG carriers are poised to crack through the $100,000 a day mark for the first time this year as Asian nations carry out a major restocking exercise.

Rates for MEGI type LNG carriers have already passed the $100,000 mark, commanding around $115,000 on the spot market today while TFDE LNG carriers are up 40% week-on-week and now sit at $98,000 per day with older steam turbine carriers sitting at around $60,000 per day. Average spot rates for TFDE LNG carriers were just $41...