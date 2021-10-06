Local politician introduces resolution calling for zero emission shipping at LA and Long Beach ports by 2030

Tuesday saw councilmember Nithya Raman introduce a resolution calling on maritime importers — including Walmart, Ashley Furniture, Target, Dole, Home Depot, Chiquita, IKEA, Amazon, Samsung, Nike, LG, Redbull, Family Dollar, Williams-Sonoma, and Lowes— to commit to making all port calls to at Los Angeles and Long Beach on 100% zero-emissions ships by 2030.

The resolution also would include in the City of Los Angeles’s 2021-2022 State Legislative Program support for legislation or administrative action to rapidly decarbonise the maritime shipping industry and to create zero-emission shipping corridors along the California coast, the west coast of the United States, and across the transpacific trade route.

“Pollution from ships often goes overlooked in our greater conversations on climate change, but the reality is that ship pollution contributes to an estimated 260,000 premature deaths each year globally, and at least 1,300 premature deaths annually in Los Angeles and Long Beach alone,” said Raman. “Our low-income communities of colour living near ports are suffering from higher rates of childhood asthma, cancer, and more, and we simply do not have time to waste to reverse the damage. This resolution is one step towards ensuring we are doing everything in our power to create healthy, breathable port communities.”

“With the horrific oil spill in beautiful Huntington Beach, with extreme climate impacts worsening every day around the world, as we reduce the city’s emissions through our LA100 renewable energy and Climate Emergency Mobilization Office efforts, we must include every sector related to the city in our scope,” said councilmember Paul Koretz, who seconded the resolution.