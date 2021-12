The board of directors of Brazilian regional container shipping operator Log-In Logistica has given its approval to the acquisition of a 67% stake in the company by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in a bid valuing Log-In at just over $500m. Log-In has seven boxships trading with another two on order.

Splash reported yesterday that cash-rich MSC has also tabled a bid to take over Bolloré Group’s African logistics business.