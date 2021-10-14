Log-In Logistica books boxship pair at Zhoushan Changhong

Brazil’s Log-In Logistica Intermodal has placed an order at China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for the construction of two 3,158 teu containerships.

Log-In said it is paying $85.2m for the pair, set to deliver in December 2023 and May 2024, respectively.

The 199.98 m long newbuildings will have approximately 25% greater effective transport capacity than the company’s most modern vessel to date, the 2019-built Log-In Polaris , but with similar fuel consumption performance.

“The future arrival of new vessels is in line with the company’s strategic planning, reiterating the values of safety, operational excellence and care for the environment while providing integrated logistics services,” Log-In said in a statement.

Last month, Swiss-headquartered containerline Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) made an unsolicited offer to buy a controlling stake of up to 67% in Log-In for around $506m. The latest order will expand its owned fleet to nine ships, including eight sub-panamax boxships and one handy.