Lomar launches new venture to help bring shipping tech startups into the market

UK-based diversified shipowner and manager Lomar has launched a new venture to collaborate with deeptech startups to accelerate the deployment of solutions that address some of the maritime industry’s most pressing challenges, including the goal of net-zero emissions.

Led by Lomar’s technical director, Stylianos Papageorgiou (pictured), lomarlabs has been set up to provide ambitious entrepreneurs with vessels as floating labs, support, industry insight, expertise and funding they need to “responsibly test, prove and commercialise their solutions.”

“We see significant scientific advances and high-tech engineering innovations coming at a speed never experienced before. lomarlabs is here to catalyse the deployment of deep technologies into everyday shipping operations, said Papageorgiou.

The company said it had been working on several projects over the past few months with a focus on energy efficiency, alternative fuels and electrification, low-carbon economy and autonomous shipping.

Lomar Shipping CEO, Nicholas Georgiou, added: “One of the biggest challenges that maritime technology companies face is access to the physical infrastructure of vessels and shipyards, to test and fine-tune their creative innovations. The maritime assets of Lomar and our wider Libra Group means we can provide that infrastructure, experience and expertise to help shape solutions that will make a real difference.”